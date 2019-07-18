Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Riley

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Riley Notice
RILEY Sylvia Passed away peacefully on 4th July 2019 whilst in hospital.
Dearly loved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mother of Jeanette, Wendy, Nigel and Tracy, special mother in law of Pete, Andy, Maggie and Wayne, cherished nana, great nana,
great great nana and dearest sister.
Sylvia was loved and cherished by all her family.
A funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 11.00am. Donation and flowers welcome.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.