RILEY Sylvia Passed away peacefully on 4th July 2019 whilst in hospital.
Dearly loved wife of the late Joe,
much loved mother of Jeanette, Wendy, Nigel and Tracy, special mother in law of Pete, Andy, Maggie and Wayne, cherished nana, great nana,
great great nana and dearest sister.
Sylvia was loved and cherished by all her family.
A funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 11.00am. Donation and flowers welcome.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019