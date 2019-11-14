|
Hogg Sylvia May Passed away at home on
6th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
a wonderful mum of
David, Linda, Carol, Jayne and Robert,
a much loved grandma,
great-grandma, a loving sister and aunty and a good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
on Thursday November 21st at 3:00pm.
Please note family flowers only by request, if desired donations
in lieu, may be made to
Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice,
a collection plate will be provided.
Enquiries to:
Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019