Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Sylvia Hogg

Sylvia Hogg Notice
Hogg Sylvia May Passed away at home on
6th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
a wonderful mum of
David, Linda, Carol, Jayne and Robert,
a much loved grandma,
great-grandma, a loving sister and aunty and a good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
on Thursday November 21st at 3:00pm.
Please note family flowers only by request, if desired donations
in lieu, may be made to
Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice,
a collection plate will be provided.
Enquiries to:
Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019
Remember
