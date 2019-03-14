Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:45
St. Thomas Of Canterbury R.C Church
Kirk Sandall
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Bullock

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Bullock Notice
BULLOCK SYLVIA Peacefully on
25th February 2019,
at her home in
Rokeby Gardens, Kirk Sandall,
aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of Frank
Bullock who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 15th March 2019 at
St. Thomas Of Canterbury R.C
Church, Kirk Sandall at 10.45 am
followed by burial at Rose Hill
Cemetery at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
International Committee of the
Red Cross c/o W.E.Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.