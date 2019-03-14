|
BULLOCK SYLVIA Peacefully on
25th February 2019,
at her home in
Rokeby Gardens, Kirk Sandall,
aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of Frank
Bullock who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 15th March 2019 at
St. Thomas Of Canterbury R.C
Church, Kirk Sandall at 10.45 am
followed by burial at Rose Hill
Cemetery at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
International Committee of the
Red Cross c/o W.E.Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
