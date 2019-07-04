|
|
|
Brewer Sylvia Rose Passed away peacefully on
28th June 2019 aged 84 years.
A much loved mum, grandmother
and great grandmother and good friend to many. Sylvia will be
sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at 2pm on Friday 26th July at Rose Hill Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 4, 2019