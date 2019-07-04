Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Brewer

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Brewer Notice
Brewer Sylvia Rose Passed away peacefully on
28th June 2019 aged 84 years.
A much loved mum, grandmother
and great grandmother and good friend to many. Sylvia will be
sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at 2pm on Friday 26th July at Rose Hill Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to Cancer Research UK, a collection plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.