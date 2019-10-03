Home

Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:30
Rosehill Crematorium
Sydney Myers Notice
MYERS Sydney James (Sid) Ex employee ICI and Jockey.
Sadly passed away on 20th September 2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband, Brother,
Father and Grandad.
Sid will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rosehill Crematorium on Thursday
10th October at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, however,
if desired, there will be a collection plate available at the Crematorium for donations to Injured Jockeys Fund.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
