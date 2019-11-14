Home

GREEN SYD Passed away peacefully on 6th November 2019,
at his home in Balby surrounded by his loving family,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Minnie.
Devoted dad of Paul, Sharon and Jayne. Cherished grandad and great grandad

Syd will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium,
on Friday 22nd November at 10:00am.
There will be a collection plate at the crematorium for donations to
"St John's Hospice." Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 858888.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019
