|
|
|
Stead Susan Ann Passed away peacefully on
30th June and of Dunscroft,
aged 67 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Frank, also
a loving mum grandma and sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St Lawrence Parish Church, Hatfield on Monday 15th July
at 1.30pm followed by Interment
in Hatfield Cemetery.
Flowers or if desired, donations
in lieu for the family's choice,
a plate provided in church.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 11, 2019