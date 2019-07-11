Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Stead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Stead

Notice Condolences

Susan Stead Notice
Stead Susan Ann Passed away peacefully on
30th June and of Dunscroft,
aged 67 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Frank, also
a loving mum grandma and sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St Lawrence Parish Church, Hatfield on Monday 15th July
at 1.30pm followed by Interment
in Hatfield Cemetery.
Flowers or if desired, donations
in lieu for the family's choice,
a plate provided in church.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.