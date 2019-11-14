|
Laycock Susan A loving Wife, Mum, Sister, Auntie and Grandma.
Passed away
14th November 2013.
If Roses grow in Heaven,
Lord pick a bunch for us,
Place them in Susan's arms,
And tell her there from us,
Tell her we love her and miss her,
When she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while,
Remembering her is easy,
We do it every day,
But there's an ache within our hearts,
That will never go away.
Always in our thoughts.
Forever in our hearts.
Your loving family Brian, Simon,
Louise, Ruby and Jasmine,
Lind, Ian, Nicola, Gareth and Alice.
Good Night, God Bless x x
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019