Home

POWERED BY

Services
B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Covell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Covell

Notice Condolences

Susan Covell Notice
COVELL Susan Passed away peacefully in hospital
after an illness bravely borne
and of Stainforth, aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ben, also a loving mum, grandmother and a dear sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th September at 1-20pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu
for the family's choice.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.