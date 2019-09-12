|
|
|
COVELL Susan Passed away peacefully in hospital
after an illness bravely borne
and of Stainforth, aged 65 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ben, also a loving mum, grandmother and a dear sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th September at 1-20pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu
for the family's choice.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019