BOYLE Susan Mary Died peacefully on 3rd March.
Devoted wife of the late
Dr. Ronald Boyle, much loved mother of Sally and Sandy,
wonderful Gran to Adam, Oli, Harry
and Charlie and dear sister to Gill.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 21st March 2019 at
St. Wilfrid's Church, Cantley at 2.45pm, followed by a private committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
may be made to RNLI or Cancer Research UK c/o W.E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
