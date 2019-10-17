|
RIDGWAY Sue
(née Willoughby)
(Selkirk,
formerly Oxton and Tickhill) Peacefully, after a short illness on Sunday 29th September 2019, Sue, aged 67 years, dearly beloved partner of Matthew, much loved mother of Marc and the late Steven and loving mother-in-law to Zoe.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Wednesday 23rd October at 11.00am
to which all friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers but donations please
to Pancreatic Cancer U.K or
Cancer Research U.K.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019