JONES Sue Passed away unexpectedly, on September 7th, in hospital and of Intake, aged 68 years. The dearly loved wife of Dave Jones, dear mum of Candy and Becky also,
a much loved grandma and sister.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 26th September 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to Cats Protection c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019