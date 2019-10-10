Resources More Obituaries for Stewart Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stewart Wilson

Wilson Stewart Martyn, Jackie and family would like to thank all those who have given us so much help during Stewart's illness and his recent death. We are indebted to Doncaster Council's STEPS programme, especially Karen Smith who brought joy and dignity to Stewart's life at home with us. We are so grateful to the staff on Ward 25 at DRI for their kindness and excellent care. We were sustained in Stewart's final weeks at home by the RDaSH Community Nursing service, especially Helen Lloyd, and by the compassionate and tender care of the carers from Woodfield 24. Stewart's funeral was a wonderful celebration of his long life, and we are very grateful to Clive Kirk and the team at Turner's Funeral Service, to Rector Amanda Barraclough from St Mary's Church Sprotbrough and to Neece and Geoff Francess-Allen for their kindness and expertise in making this such a success. Our family and friends have been our mainstay over this difficult year and we could not have made it without the love and support of Tony and Mary Wilson and especially Denise Hinds. Thank you so much to all these wonderful people. Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019