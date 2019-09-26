|
WILSON Stewart Beloved Dad to Martyn, and cherished Dad-in-law, Gramps, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend, Stewart passed away peacefully at home on September 18th 2019, aged 96.
He was a devoted husband to the late Jean. He lived a long and active life, always helping others and bringing great joy to all who knew him. He was much loved and will be sadly missed.
Family flowers only by request, but if desired, donations can be accepted for the Household Cavalry Foundation. The funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed. Please direct all enquiries to Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough. Tel. 01709 770011.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019