Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turners Funeral Service
9 Wembley Avenue
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN12 3LF
01709 770011
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart Wilson

Notice Condolences

Stewart Wilson Notice
WILSON Stewart Beloved Dad to Martyn, and cherished Dad-in-law, Gramps, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend, Stewart passed away peacefully at home on September 18th 2019, aged 96.
He was a devoted husband to the late Jean. He lived a long and active life, always helping others and bringing great joy to all who knew him. He was much loved and will be sadly missed.
Family flowers only by request, but if desired, donations can be accepted for the Household Cavalry Foundation. The funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed. Please direct all enquiries to Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough. Tel. 01709 770011.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.