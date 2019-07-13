|
|
|
Tanner
Stephen Lawrence
(Sowerby, formerly of Doncaster
and Edinburgh & Lothians)
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly
whilst on holiday in America on
June 17th 2019, aged 67.
Greatly loved Dad to Rachel, Laura & Julie, Grandad to Lauren, Martha, Hollie and Hannah, also Brother to Michael. Beloved Father-in-Law, Uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on Friday
26th July 2019 at 1:40pm, to which
all family and friends are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made in lieu
of flowers to Yorkshire Air Ambulance
& The British Motorcycle Charitable Trust.
All enquiries to W.Bowers Funeral Directors
01423 770258.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 13, 2019