Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
13:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Stephen Bywater Notice
Bywater Stephen Maurice (Steve) Suddenly on 24th July and of Cantley aged 76 years.
Loving partner of Linda, devoted dad of Tracey and Martin, much loved grandad of Amy, Kieron and the late Lee, a dearly loved great grandad
and good friend to many.
He will sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 9th August at 1.40 p.m.
Please note family flowers by request but, if desired, donations in lieu may be made to C.A.L.M.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
