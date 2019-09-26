Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
14:30
The Rose Hill Crematorium
Stanley Sharpe Notice
Sharpe Stanley
of Intake Ex Cementation and Doncaster Town Hockey Player.
Passed away calmly and peacefully on the 15th September 2019, aged 89 years. A beloved husband to Cynthia, Father to Tim and Martin and a dear Grandad to Bethy. Stanley will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Family flowers only by request. Donations can be made in lieu of Anchor House, a collection plate will be provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 30th September 2019
at 2.40pm. Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
