Sharpe Stanley
of Intake Ex Cementation and Doncaster Town Hockey Player.
Passed away calmly and peacefully on the 15th September 2019, aged 89 years. A beloved husband to Cynthia, Father to Tim and Martin and a dear Grandad to Bethy. Stanley will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Family flowers only by request. Donations can be made in lieu of Anchor House, a collection plate will be provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 30th September 2019
at 2.40pm. Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019