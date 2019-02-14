|
Moffitt Stanley
(Stan) Peacefully on 5th February, after a short illness and of Edlington, aged 95 years.
The beloved husband of the late Irene, dearly loved dad of David, Lynn
and the late Alan and father-in-law
of Philippa and Neil.
A devoted grandad and great grandad and good friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
St John's Church, Edlington on
Monday 18th February at 12.30 p.m. followed by interment
at Edlington Cemetery.
Please note family flowers only by request, but if desired donations
in lieu may be made to Olly's Fund
through Charles Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
