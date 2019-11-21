|
WOOLDRIDGE Spencer On Sunday 10th November 2019 of Thorne aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Mavis. Loving Dad of Jane and Julie
Father-in-law of Pete and Dave.
Greatly missed Grandad to Jamie and Charlotte. Great Grandad to Oliver and Sophia. Also Brother, Brother-in-law and Friend of many who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 28th November 2019 at
Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster 1.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations will be accepted towards Don Mentia.
ENQ'S - Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne.
Tel - 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019