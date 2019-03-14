Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
13:15
St Pauls Church
Goodison Boulevard
Cantley
Youle Simon Andrew Passed away at his home,
in Scarborough, on 23rd February 2019, aged 53 years.
Beloved son of Maureen and the
late Peter, also a loving dad to
Mercy and Ashley.
Simon will be missed all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th March, 1.15pm in
St Pauls Church, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to Support4change, a collection plate will be available.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
