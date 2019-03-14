|
|
|
Youle Simon Andrew Passed away at his home,
in Scarborough, on 23rd February 2019, aged 53 years.
Beloved son of Maureen and the
late Peter, also a loving dad to
Mercy and Ashley.
Simon will be missed all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th March, 1.15pm in
St Pauls Church, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to Support4change, a collection plate will be available.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More