J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
15:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Sidney Fowles
Fowles Sidney Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 5th March 2019, aged 85.
Loving husband of Patricia,
cherished brother of John and family. Much loved friend and neighbour.
He will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April at 3pm.
By request family flowers only, donations can be made in Sidney's memory to Children Air Ambulance.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
