RUSHFORTH Shirley Patricia Passed away peacefully on the
29th October 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late James,
and sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 10.20am. Family flowers only, but donations
to Bluebell Wood Hospice
gratefully received, a collection box
will be available at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019