Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade's Funeral Services
30 Hatfield Road
, South Yorkshire DN8 5RE
01405 812966
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
13:00
St. Peter & St. Paul's Parish Church
Barnby Dun
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Graham

Notice Condolences

Shirley Graham Notice
GRAHAM Shirley Peacefully on Saturday 7th December 2019, at her home in Barnby Dun, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Frank; loving Mum of David and Stephen; Mother-in-law of Corintha and Barbara; much loved Grandma of Matthew, Kamara, Daniel and John and Great-Grandma of Freya.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 3rd January 2020, in St. Peter & St. Paul's Parish Church, Barnby Dun, 1.00 pm followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster, 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only by request but,
if desired, donations will be accepted towards the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries- Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne
Tel - 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -