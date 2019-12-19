|
|
|
GRAHAM Shirley Peacefully on Saturday 7th December 2019, at her home in Barnby Dun, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Frank; loving Mum of David and Stephen; Mother-in-law of Corintha and Barbara; much loved Grandma of Matthew, Kamara, Daniel and John and Great-Grandma of Freya.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 3rd January 2020, in St. Peter & St. Paul's Parish Church, Barnby Dun, 1.00 pm followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster, 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only by request but,
if desired, donations will be accepted towards the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries- Wades Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne
Tel - 01405 812966
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019