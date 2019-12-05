Home

Stables Shiela Peacefully on
25th November, in Rock House Residential Care Home and of Tickhill, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie Stables,
a much loved mum of Janice,
Trevor and Colin, also a loving
mother in law, nana and great nana.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 11th December at
St. Mary's Church, Tickhill at 11.30am followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
to the Dementia Society c/o
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
