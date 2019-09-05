Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
15:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Committal
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
Shelagh Allen Notice
Allen Shelagh Isabel (member of the
Inner Wheel & Tangent)
Passed away on the 25th August 2019, aged 76 years, with members of
her family beside her.
Beloved wife of David, loving mum of John and Lesley and a devoted nanna.
Shelagh will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
at 3.40pm on Wednesday,
11th September.
No black to be worn please and
family flowers only please by request,
if desired, donations may be made in Shelagh's name to St Johns Hospice;
a collection plate will be available
after the service. Enquires to
Co-op Funeralcare, 36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
