|
|
|
WHITE Sheila
(née Burchby) Passed away unexpectedly
on September 16th,
in hospital and of Bessacarr
aged 84 years.
The dearly loved mum of Mark,
dear grandma of Charlie.
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 18th October 2019
at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel at
2.00 pm, followed by interment at
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Flowers welcome,
donations if preferred may be
sent to Dementia UK c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019