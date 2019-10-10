Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00
St. Lawrence Church
Hatfield
Sheila Weir Notice
WEIR Sheila Ann Peacefully on
29th September, after a long illness bravely borne and of Dunscroft, aged 83 years.
A dearly loved cousin, auntie and
great auntie, loving sister in law and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Lawrence Church, Hatfield on Thursday 17th October at 12pm followed by interment at
Hatfield Cemetery.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. Tel. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
