Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramleys Funeral Service
78 Askern Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 0EW
01302 637812
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Sleight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Sleight

Notice Condolences

Sheila Sleight Notice
SLEIGHT Sheila Passed away peacefully
at home surrounded
by her loving family on
13th August 2019, aged 81 years.
Much loved mum and nanna,
sister and a very special lady
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th September
at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only by request but donations in lieu to the Dialysis Unit
at D.R.I would be appreciated.
Enquiries to
Bramleys Funeral Services,
tel 01302 874197.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.