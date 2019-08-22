|
|
|
SLEIGHT Sheila Passed away peacefully
at home surrounded
by her loving family on
13th August 2019, aged 81 years.
Much loved mum and nanna,
sister and a very special lady
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th September
at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only by request but donations in lieu to the Dialysis Unit
at D.R.I would be appreciated.
Enquiries to
Bramleys Funeral Services,
tel 01302 874197.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019