|
|
|
POWELL Sheila Peacefully passed away on
Monday 11th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
A beloved Wife of Stanley, a much
loved Mam of Jane, Stanley, Brian
and Yvonne. A loving Nannie and
Great Nannie.
Family flowers only by request, if desired, donations may be made in
lieu for the British Heart Foundation and Lymphoedema Clinic at Tickhill
Road Hospital; a collection plate will
be available after the service.
For Funeral Service information,
please contact Coop Funeralcare, Edward Street, Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0PH telephone 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019