B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
14:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Sheila Mcintosh
McIntosh
Sheila Ann Passed away peacefully on
2nd March in hospital, aged 64 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Doug,
loving sister of Pam and Roy.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for the
MS Society, a plate provided
at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons
Funeral Directors, Fishlake
Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
