BRYANT Sheila Anne Of Bennetthorpe passed away peacefully at Elm Park Care Home on 4th February 2019,
aged 79 years. Loving wife of the late Christopher and beloved partner of Mike. Much loved mother and grandmother. Sheila will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
A private Committal Service will take place followed by a Memorial Service at the Minster Church of St. George, Doncaster on Tuesday 19th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only please however donations can be made towards Donmentia.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St. Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
