The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Shaun Mason Notice
MASON Shaun Sadly passed away on 26th September 2019, aged 62 years. An adored Husband of Lynne, a much loved Dad of Rachael and Lorett, Grandad and Brother. The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 14th October 2019 at 10.40am. Family flowers only please by request, donations may be made in lieu for Montagu Hospital Rehabilitation Centre. Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 36 Mill Street,
Armthorpe, Doncaster, DN3 3DL,
telephone 01302 300 744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
