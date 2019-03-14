|
|
|
Hudson Sally Peacefully on 28th February, after a short illness and of Hatfield, aged 52 years.
The much loved wife of Paul,
devoted mum of Harry and Jamie, loving sister of Cath and the late Liz
and aunty of Luke and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 10.40 a.m.
Wear something bright.
Please note family flowers only
by request but, if desired,
donations in lieu may be made to
St John's Hospice/
Weston Park Hospital/
D.R.I. Family Room.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More