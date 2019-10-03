|
|
|
In loving memory of
COOK
Ryan Keith Fell asleep on 7th Oct 2006. They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason,
Will change the way we feel.
For no-one knows the heartache,
That lies behind our smiles,
No-one knows how many times,
We've broken down and cried.
We want to tell you something,
So there won't be any doubt,
You're so wonderful to think of,
But so hard to live without.
Love always, Mum and Dad xxx
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019