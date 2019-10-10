|
|
|
Wills Roy Sadly passed away suddenly after a long illness on the 23rd September 2019, aged 80 years.
A former steward at the SYPTE Social Club in Doncaster, Roy will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral to take place on Monday
28th October at 11am at the
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster.
Family flowers only by request, however donations welcome towards the Huntington's Disease Association.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019