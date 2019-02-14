Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:45
Cantley Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Jewsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Jewsbury

Notice Condolences

Roy Jewsbury Notice
JEWSBURY Roy Peacefully on
31st January 2019,
aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Sonja,
and a much loved father to
Jonathan and Catherine and
father-in-law of Heather.
Roy will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at 10.45 am on Wednesday
20th of February at
Cantley Methodist Church,
followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations in
memory of Roy may be made
to Alzheimer's Research UK.
A donation box will be provided
as you leave the service.
Enquiries to W E Pinder & Son Ltd,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster DN10 6QL
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.