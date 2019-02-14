|
|
|
JEWSBURY Roy Peacefully on
31st January 2019,
aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Sonja,
and a much loved father to
Jonathan and Catherine and
father-in-law of Heather.
Roy will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at 10.45 am on Wednesday
20th of February at
Cantley Methodist Church,
followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations in
memory of Roy may be made
to Alzheimer's Research UK.
A donation box will be provided
as you leave the service.
Enquiries to W E Pinder & Son Ltd,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster DN10 6QL
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
