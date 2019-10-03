Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:45
Harvest Fields Ministries Church, All Saints
Evelyn Avenue
Committal
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
15:00
Rose Hill
Roy Hancock Notice
Hancock Roy Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on
23rd September 2019 at
St Marys Nursing Home.
Aged 85 years.
Roy was a much loved Husband,
Dad and Grandad.
"Safe in the arms of Jesus"
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 7th October 2019 at
Harvest Fields Ministries Church,
All Saints, Evelyn Avenue Intake at 1.45pm followed by committal at
Rose Hill at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Roy's memory
for the work of Care for Romania.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
