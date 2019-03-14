|
|
|
FOSTER Roy
(Ex plant worker) Suddenly on 1st March and
of Rossington, aged 84 years. The beloved husband of Jackie,
much loved dad of Alan, Paul and Nick,
and father-in-law of Janet, Barbara and Sharon. A devoted grandad
and great grandad, loving brother
and good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 3:20pm.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations
in lieu may be made to British Heart Foundation and Prostate Cancer.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More