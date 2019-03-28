|
|
|
BUCKLEY Roy Passed away peacefully at Ernelesthorp Nursing Home on Saturday, 16th March 2019, aged 91 years, after a long illness.
Roy was a loving Husband to Dorothy, caring Dad and Stepdad to Linda, David, Gillian and Alan, kind Father-in-law to John and Joyce and a much-loved Granddad of Rebecca and Lorna.
He will be very much missed.
Funeral Service at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday, 5th April 2019, at 3pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations may be made to Dementia UK. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 36 Mill Street, Armthorpe. Tel: 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More