Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
15:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Buckley

Notice Condolences

Roy Buckley Notice
BUCKLEY Roy Passed away peacefully at Ernelesthorp Nursing Home on Saturday, 16th March 2019, aged 91 years, after a long illness.
Roy was a loving Husband to Dorothy, caring Dad and Stepdad to Linda, David, Gillian and Alan, kind Father-in-law to John and Joyce and a much-loved Granddad of Rebecca and Lorna.
He will be very much missed.
Funeral Service at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday, 5th April 2019, at 3pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations may be made to Dementia UK. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 36 Mill Street, Armthorpe. Tel: 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.