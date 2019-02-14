Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
14:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Rosemary Taylor

Rosemary Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Rosemary Passed away peacefully on February 4th, in Woodlea Care Home, Bessacarr and formerly of Wheatley Hills,
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Alfred Taylor and a much loved stepmother, mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 21 st February 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2.00 pm and afterwards at the
Earl of Doncaster Hotel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
