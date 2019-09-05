|
|
|
NEWTON Ronald 'Curly' Peacefully, on August 29th,
in Blyth Country House Care Home and of Tickhill,
aged 85 years.
A dearly loved brother and uncle
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 23rd September 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 11.00 am
Grateful thanks are extended to all the staff at Blyth Country House for all their excellent care and support.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Dementia UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019