KIRTON Ronald Passed away peacefully on 6th December 2019 aged
80 years. Beloved Husband of Sheila. Devoted Dad of Philip, Joanne and Richard. Cherished Father in law of Nicky, Mick and Gemma. Loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
Ronald will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 23rd December at 10:40am.
Family flowers only please,
however if desired donations may be forwarded to Dementia Research UK. Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019
