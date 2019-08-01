|
|
|
WILLEY Robert Irvine On Sunday 14th July 2019 at his home in Hatfield
aged 64 years.
Beloved husband of Adele,
loving Dad of Christopher, Claire, Abigail, Colin, Rebecca, Ian and the late Bethany, a much loved grandad and son of late Alan Edward and Jessie.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019 in
St. Lawrence Parish Church, Hatfield followed by interment.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations will be accepted towards British Heart Foundation
ENQ'S: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019