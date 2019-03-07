|
|
|
RUST Robert Reuben
'Bob' Of Doncaster, aged 77 years
Former Yorkshire TV Weatherman.
Passed away peacefully on
March 1st 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Shirley,
father of Joanne and Jonathan,
much-loved grandad of
Robert, George and Madeleine.
Many thanks to Wards 17 and 26
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
St John's Hospice and Firefly.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 18 th March 2019, Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only.
Any donations for Bob's chosen
local charities may be sent to
W.E. Pinder Donation Account
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
