RUDDY ROBERT
(BOB) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 23rd November after an illness bravely borne and of Kirk Sandall, aged 91 years. Dearly beloved husband
of the late Mary, also a loving dad, grandad and great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium,
Thursday 12th December at 1-40pm. No flowers by request please,
but if desired donations in lieu for the British Heart Foundation.
A plate will be provided at Rose Hill. Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019