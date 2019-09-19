Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00
The Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Morton

Notice Condolences

Robert Morton Notice
Morton Robert McKenzie Passed away suddenly
on the 28th August 2019,
aged 62 years.
A beloved Husband to Dian,
Brother to Maureen, Brother in law to Geoff and Uncle to Keith and Darren.
A dear friend to many.
Family flowers only by request. Donations can be made in lieu of MIND, a collection plate
will be provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 12.00pm
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.