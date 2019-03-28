|
Matthews Robert Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 19th March 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband to Brenda.
Robert will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Flowers welcome but if desired donations can be made towards
The Injured Jockey Fund. A donation plate will be provided after the service.
Funeral service will take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on 4th April 2019 at 1.20pm.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
