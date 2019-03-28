Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:15
The Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Matthews

Notice Condolences

Robert Matthews Notice
Matthews Robert Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 19th March 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband to Brenda.
Robert will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Flowers welcome but if desired donations can be made towards
The Injured Jockey Fund. A donation plate will be provided after the service.
Funeral service will take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on 4th April 2019 at 1.20pm.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.